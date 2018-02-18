Crews respond to partial building collapse in East Boston

EAST BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews responded to a partial building collapse in East Boston at 4 Winthrop Street around 12:50 p.m. on Sunday.

Officials said the four-story brick building is unoccupied and there were no injuries reported in the collapse.

Tech rescue crews are on scene evaluating the damage, and the collapse zone has been established.

National Grid is also on scene due to elevated gas readings. The gas has been shut off in the area and officials said the odor has dissipated.

Boston Fire said there are heavy traffic conditions around the building at this time.

Officials ask people to avoid the area for the time being.

This is a developing story, stay with 7News for updates.

Partial building collapse on Winthrop St in East Boston. Just spoke w/woman who was in neighboring building when bricks/debris crashed down. @7News #7News pic.twitter.com/adXYLUJXlB — Michael Yoshida (@Michael7News) February 18, 2018

Deputy Shea & @ISDBoston William Christopher assessing damage. @NationalGridPR on scene for elevated gas readings. Gas has been shut off and odor has dissipated. pic.twitter.com/RQkY6Ykh9X — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 18, 2018

This is the rear of 4 Winthrop St. Tech Rescue Crews on scene evaluating damage. Collapse zone established. Avoid the area. Heavy traffic conditions. pic.twitter.com/cnsH03xUyO — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 18, 2018

Response to 4 Winthrop St. for a building collapse. Unoccupied building & no injuries at this time. This is a 4 story brick building. pic.twitter.com/20FxM7VqMA — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) February 18, 2018

