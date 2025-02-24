SOMERVILLE, MASS. (WHDH) - Fire crews responded to a partial building collapse along Somerville Avenue in Somerville Monday evening.

Somerville officials say crews responded to a reported collapse at 316 Somerville Avenue around 5:17 p.m.

The building, a one story wood structure, has been empty since a fire in 2013, officials said. The collapse pushed out several exterior walls.

Crews have roped off the area in the front and will keep it cordoned off until it is secured and made safe.

No injuries have been reported, according to officials.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)