HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a propane tanker that rolled over Thursday afternoon in Hopkinton.

The 3,500-gallon bobtail propane tanker crashed in the area of Spring Street, officials say.

Crews are working to safely offload the propane. Officials say this process could take all night.

People are urged to stay clear of the area, which stretches from Spring Street to Pond Street.

The overturned vehicle is a 3500 gallon bobtail propane tanker. Crews are working to safely offload the propane. This endeavor will take most of the night. Plan to continue to stay clear of the area [Spring St from Snowy Owl to Pond] in the early morning. https://t.co/4BidCwT2A7 — Hopkinton, MA (@HopkintonMA) November 9, 2018