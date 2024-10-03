BEDFORD, N.H. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded in Bedford, New Hampshire Thursday after receiving a report of a moose in a private swimming pool, officials said.

Bedford police in a statement said police officers and firefighters were first called to the home on Riddle Drive near 8:45 a.m.

Once on scene, police said officers found an adult moose standing in the pool under the pool’s cover.

Crews removed the cover and the moose walked out of the pool. Police said the moose left the area and no further action was taken.

Police shared photos and video of the response, with the moose seen climbing onto the pool deck before walking into a nearby wooded area.

Though no one was hurt in this incident, Bedford Police Chief Daniel Douidi in a statement said moose “can be very dangerous animals.”

Douidi thanked the residents who called for help Thursday morning and said officials were “pleased that no people or animals were harmed in this incident.”

