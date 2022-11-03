BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston firefighters were called to a home in West Roxbury for reports of a gas leak Thursday afternoon.

Sky 7 cameras spotted crews investigating a portion of Laurie Avenue around 2:30 p.m.

Witnesses told 7NEWS construction workers in the area were building a wall when their equipment appeared to hit a gas line.

No injuries have been reported and by 4 p.m., Boston Fire had cleared the area.

