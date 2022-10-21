KEENE, N.H. (WHDH) - Police and fire crews in southern New Hampshire are responding to a large fire in Keene following a reported plane crash, according to law officials.
Swanzey Police asked drivers to avoid lower Main Street Friday night as crews responded to a “plane crash with building fire” at 7 p.m.
Images of a fire in the area of 667 Main Street showed flames and a large plume of smoke developing between at least two buildings.
The scene, near Keene State College, appeared to be just north of Keene Dillant-Hopkins Airport.
Gathering preliminary information, officials with the Federal Aviation Administration said an “unidentified aircraft crashed into a building north of Dillant/Hopkins Airport around 6:55 p.m.” and that the aircraft involved may have been a single-engine, Beechcraft Sierra plane.
Authorities with the FAA and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
This is a developing story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest updates.
