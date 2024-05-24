BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to reports of a car fire in the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston Friday afternoon.

SKY7-HD spotted smoke wafting out of one end of the tunnel. Massachusetts State Police blocked off a ramp leading to the tunnel.

Traffic was backed up on the Massachusetts Pike heading into the city.

No other information was immediately available as of 4:45 p.m.

