BOSTON (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to reports of a car fire in the Ted Williams Tunnel in Boston Friday afternoon.

SKY7-HD spotted smoke wafting out of one end of the tunnel. Massachusetts State Police blocked off a ramp leading to the tunnel.

Traffic was backed up on the Massachusetts Pike heading into the city.

No other information was immediately available as of 4:45 p.m.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)