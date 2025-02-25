BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Water and Sewer Commission crews responded to reports of flooding at an intersection in West Roxbury Tuesday.

BWSC said it received reports of water surfacing at the intersection of Centre and Willow streets, near the entrance to the Roche Bros. parking lot.

Drivers in the area are asked to find alternate routes.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

