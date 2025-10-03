ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - A car rolled over onto its roof on the Mass Pike in Allston Friday morning, shutting down the Westbound lines while crews worked to clear the scene.

Video shows the car upside down near the center median, and cars at a complete stop behind it for miles.

Crews were able to quickly clear the wreckage and get traffic flowing again.

Officials have not said what led to the crash, or if anyone was hurt.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

