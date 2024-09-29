BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to an early morning rollover crash in Boston on Sunday.

Officers responding to a reported crash in the area of 1647 Columbus Ave. found a white vehicle that had crashed into two parked cars and flipped over, according to Boston police.

The driver was uninjured and declined medical attention. They will be summonsed to court for operating a motor vehicle with a revoked insurance.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

