CHELMSFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash on 495N in Chelmsford Wednesday afternoon.

SKY7 was over the scene of the crash, showing one car in the median and another car pulled over.

The road was scattered with debris and drivers in the area should expect delays.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)