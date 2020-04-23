Crews respond to rollover crash in Everett

EVERETT, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Everett on Thursday.

Sky 7 HD flew over the scene on Essex Street and captured video of the overturned vehicle.

Fire officials said the engine was smoking when they arrived. No one was seriously hurt.

A pick-up truck was also damaged in the collision.

An investigation is underway to determine the circumstances around the accident.

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)