PRINCETON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash in Princeton on Saturday.

Officers responding to Brooke State Road around 3:30 p.m. found a car on its roof with extensive damage and a culvert and guardrail with heavy damage.

The occupants were assessed for injuries and the damaged vehicle was cleared from the roadway.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

