SPENCER, MASS. (WHDH) - An ambulance flight team responded to a serious rollover crash in Spencer early Saturday morning, officials said.
The crash was on Maple Street at Demers Drive around 3 a.m. Crews said an occupant was trapped in the vehicle and had to be extricated.
Spencer Fire and Emergency Services shared an image of the crash on social media, showing a heavily damaged vehicle on its side.
A Life Flight team was called to the scene.
