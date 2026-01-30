YARMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a rollover crash on Route 6 in Yarmouth on Friday that left at least one person hospitalized.

Firefighters could be seen treating one person who was removed from one of the two cars involved in the crash.

Both cars suffered significant damage.

No additional information was immediately available.

