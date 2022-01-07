WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash with injuries in Westboro on Friday as a storm blanketed parts of the state in snow.

Fire crews were dispatched to a crash at the 102 mile marker on the eastbound side of the Mass. Pike, according to the Westboro Fire Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

Rescue 1 and Medic 1 are working a crash at the 102 mile marker eastbound on the Massachusetts Turnpike with injuries. Use caution in the area and keep left. @MassStatePolice @WBZTraffic pic.twitter.com/5rlICE975N — Westboro Fire Dept (@WestboroughFire) January 7, 2022

