WESTBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a rollover crash with injuries in Westboro on Friday as a storm blanketed parts of the state in snow.

Fire crews were dispatched to a crash at the 102 mile marker on the eastbound side of the Mass. Pike, according to the Westboro Fire Department.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

