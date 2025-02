PALMER, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews in Palmer worked to clean up a double rollover wreck early Thursday.

Officials say two cars flipped over on Three Rivers Road Thursday morning.

The road was closed while the cars were removed. It is unclear at this time if anyone was hurt or what caused the cars to flip.

The road has since reopened.

