CAMBRIDGE, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a fire at an office building in Cambridge Friday afternoon.

The fire, which happened on Cambridge Park Drive, was on the roof of a 7-story building, according to firefighters.

Crews were able to successfully put out the flames and no one was injured.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

