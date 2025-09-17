WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews are working to make repairs on Route 20 in Weston after a car flipped early Wednesday morning.

Weston police say the road is still closed as Eversource is working to repair a damaged pole and electrical wires.

The driver involved suffered minor injuries and was taken to Lahey Hospital for an evaluation.

Police are investigating the cause of the crash and say it doesn’t appear to be criminal in nature.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)