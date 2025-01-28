QUINCY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to a scaffolding collapse at a Quincy construction site Tuesday morning.

Flying above the scene, SKY7-HD spotted the apartment building with a large portion of its scaffolding on the ground.

No injuries were reported, according to the Quincy Fire Department.

The building has been under construction for about a year, according to people in the area. The scaffolding was placed just this week, local business owners said.

People nearby said the collapse sounded like thunder or another earthquake, a day after a 3.8-magnitude temblor shook New England.

“We thought it was an earthquake again, you know? Holy moly,” one man said.

