CHARLTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded to two major crashes within a mile of each other on the Mass. Pike in Charlton on Monday, state police said.

Troopers responding to a reported crash around 2:45 p.m. involving a truck carrying a forklift that crashed into the guardrail, a flatbed truck that swerved to avoid it, and a tractor-trailer that swerved to avoid the Jeep determined there were no injuries as a result of the crash.

Then, while vehicles were braking, a bobtail tractor crashed into the back of a passenger car, pushing it into the back of a full tractor-trailer, resulted in serious injuries to a passenger and two juveniles.

For the safety of motorists and first responders, Troopers opened all snow gates to detour traffic off Interstate 90. The crashes remain under investigation by the State Police Truck Team, the Collision Analysis & Reconstruction Unit (CARS), the Worcester State Police Detective Unit.

