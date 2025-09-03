BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash overnight that left a rider hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Berkley and Stuart streets around 2 a.m. found a motorcycle that had been split in half following a collision with an SUV.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox