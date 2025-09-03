BOSTON (WHDH) - Police are investigating a serious motorcycle crash overnight that left a rider hospitalized, officials said.

Officers responding to a reported crash at the intersection of Berkley and Stuart streets around 2 a.m. found a motorcycle that had been split in half following a collision with an SUV.

One person was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to Boston police.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

No additional information was immediately available.

