Crews respond to serious multi-vehicle crash in Brockton

Credit: Brockton Fire Dept.

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in Brockton Friday night.

Firefighters worked to remove part of the roof of one of the cars to free a victim who was trapped in the wreckage near the intersection of Ash and Belmont streets around 8 p.m.

There was no word on any injuries.

The cause of the crash was not released.

 

