Crews respond to serious multi-vehicle crash in Brockton

BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to the scene of a serious multi-vehicle crash in Brockton Friday night.

Firefighters worked to remove part of the roof of one of the cars to free a victim who was trapped in the wreckage near the intersection of Ash and Belmont streets around 8 p.m.

There was no word on any injuries.

The cause of the crash was not released.

At 8:02 PM BFD was alerted to a MVC with entrapment at Ash & Belmont Sts. On arrival they found a 3 car crash with 1 occupant trapped. BFD stabilized the vehicle and removed part of the roof to remove the occupant. BFD also stabilized a roof that had its supports knocked out. pic.twitter.com/Ok7Oh78OKy — Brockton Fire (@Brockton_Fire) February 6, 2021

