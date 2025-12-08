BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews responded to an electrical fire near the Medical Office Building at Boston Medical Center-Brighton on Monday.

Sources say a fire broke out in a construction zone which then entered the building.

Officials say the building was safely evacuated and all patients and staff made it out safely.

Appointments have been canceled for the day as a result.

