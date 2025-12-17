NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Crews responded to a plane crash in Nashua, New Hampshire on Cannongate Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane crashed into a residential area after leaving Nashua Airport around 2:10 p.m.

Only the pilot was on board at the time, officials said. The FAA will investigate the crash.

