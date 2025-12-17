NASHUA, N.H (WHDH) - Crews responded to a plane crash in Nashua, New Hampshire on Cannongate Drive around 2:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

According to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), the plane crashed into a residential area after leaving Nashua Airport around 2:10 p.m.

Only the pilot was on board at the time, officials said. The FAA will investigate the crash.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2025 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox