AUBURN, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to the area of I-290 eastbound, near the Route 12 on ramp for a tanker that rolled over onto its side around 6:25 p.m.

According to Auburn fire rescue officials, the tank started to emit a gas that wasn’t immediately known, later identified as liquid oxygen.

A hazmat crew was called in.

Auburn fire says the tank has been removed.

No injuries were reported in the incident.

