Crews respond to tractor trailer accident in Framingham

FRAMINGHAM, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were at the scene of a tractor trailer accident in Framingham.

Crews responding to the crash near Exit 13 on the Mass. Pike found the tractor trailer, driven by a 62-year-old, turned over.

The driver was carrying milk when the accident occurred and was not harmed in the crash.

No additional information was immediately released.

