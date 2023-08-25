WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a tractor-trailer rollover on the Mass. Pike in Weston overnight that sent a second vehicle into the woods.

Troopers responding to the crash could be seen assisting with clearing the overturned tractor-trailer and the other vehicle, which had a smashed windshield. The scene was cleared around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-and and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)