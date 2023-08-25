WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a tractor-trailer rollover on the Mass. Pike in Weston overnight that sent a second vehicle into the woods.

Troopers responding to the crash could be seen assisting with clearing the overturned tractor-trailer and the other vehicle, which had a smashed windshield. The scene was cleared around 3:30 a.m. Friday.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-and and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox