HOPKINTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews responded Wednesday after a tractor-trailer rolled over on the northbound side of I-495 in Hopkinton.

The crash happened Wednesday afternoon just south of the Massachusetts Turnpike. I-495 northbound was temporarily closed in the area as of around 3 p.m., according to the state Department of Transportation.

Roughly an hour later, the Massachusetts State Police in a post on X said two lanes remained closed around 4 p.m., with the cleanup expected to continue for three hours.

Traffic was backed up approximately five miles, according to the state police.

SKY7-HD was over the scene after this crash, showing crews on scene with traffic slowly inching by.

