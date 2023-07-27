WAKEFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - An overturned tractor-trailer caused traffic delays on Interstate 95 northbound in Wakefield for the Thursday morning commute.

Crews could be seen preparing to clear the truck from the roadway around 8 a.m.

Drivers on both sides of the highway experienced about 30 minute traffic delays until the lanes were reopened.

No additional information about the crash was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

