Crews respond to tractor trailer rollover in Weston

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were on the scene of a tractor trailer rollover on Friday afternoon in Weston.
Emergency crews responding to the crash on I-90 east bound near exit 14 found a semi on its side and closed down three lanes of traffic just after 3 p.m., according to a post from the Massachusetts Transportation Department’s Twitter account.
The lanes were reopened just before 5 p.m., the tweet said.
No additional information was immediately released.
