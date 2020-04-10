Crews respond to tractor trailer rollover in Weston

WESTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews were on the scene of a tractor trailer rollover on Friday afternoon in Weston.

Emergency crews responding to the crash on I-90 east bound near exit 14 found a semi on its side and closed down three lanes of traffic just after 3 p.m., according to a post from the Massachusetts Transportation Department’s Twitter account.

The lanes were reopened just before 5 p.m., the tweet said.

No additional information was immediately released.

