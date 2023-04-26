SOUTHBORO, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews responded to a truck fire in Southboro Wednesday that sent smoke billowing into the sky near the Southborough/Ashland line.

SKY7-HD was over the scene shortly before 4 p.m. in the area of Oak Hill Road and Walnut Drive, where firefighters could be seen dousing the damaged truck.

Police said no one was hurt in this incident.

Southboro police said Oak Hill Road was closed as of around 3:30 p.m. as a result of this fire.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)