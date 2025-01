DUXBURY, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews and several off-duty firefighters responded to a two-alarm fire on Wright Lane in Duxbury around 4:45 p.m. Thursday.

First responders from Duxbury, Marshfield, Kingston, and Plymouth responded to the scene.

It is unclear at this time if anyone was injured.

