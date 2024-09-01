BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a water main break in Beverly on Saturday night.

Public works employees could be seen working to repair the break, which sent water rushing down Bridge Street.

Residents say a fire hydrant was recently replaced on the street.

The water main break has since been brought under control.

The cause of the break remains under investigation.

