BEVERLY, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a water main break in Beverly on Saturday night.

Public works employees could be seen working to repair the break, which sent water rushing down Bridge Street.

Residents say a fire hydrant was recently replaced on the street.

The water main break has since been brought under control.

The cause of the break remains under investigation.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2024 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Join our Newsletter for the latest news right to your inbox