BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are responding to a “major” water main break in Boston Monday, Boston police said.

Sky 7 HD captured ankle-deep water flowing onto the roadway near Tufts Medical Center in Chinatown at approximately 5 p.m.

The water main break has impacted sinks and toilets at the Medical Center campus, but the center is open and continuing to care for patients as normal, a spokesperson for the medical center said. He said they remain in contact with the Boston Public Works Department.

Kneeland Street is currently closed between Washington Street and Hudson Street, and Surface Road and Harrison Avenue at Kneeland Street are also impacted.

Police are asking people to avoid the area until further notice.

Officials have not said the size of the main that broke, nor how long repairs are expected to take.

No other details were immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.



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