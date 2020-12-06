Crews respond to water main break in Boston’s North End

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews were at the scene of a water main break in the North End of Boston on Sunday.

Water could be seen gushing from a hydrant onto Charter Street during the morning hours.

The area was tapped off so crews could work on the issue.

No additional information was immediately released.

