CONCORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews worked to fix a water main break in Concord early Saturday morning, officials said.

Members of the Concord Water Division responded to the break in the area of Harrington Avenue around 8 a.m., according to Concord police.

Police had warned residents that they may experience water service disruption or water discoloration as crews worked to address the break.

The water main break was repaired as of 10:20 a.m., according to police.

No additional information was immediately available.

(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)