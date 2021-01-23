Crews respond to water main break in East Boston

BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews are working to repair a 12-inch water main that broke overnight in East Boston, officials said.

Water could be seen gushing into the streets in Day Square on Chelsea Street.

The water department responded to the scene to help clean things up.

One hydrant was impacted.

No additional information was immediately released.

 

(Copyright (c) 2020 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)

Trending