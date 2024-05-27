BOSTON (WHDH) - Emergency crews were called to a water main break in Jamaica Plain overnight that sent a stream of water shooting into the air.

The break was located at the intersection of Center and Westchester Road,

Crews worked through the night to repair the damage.

No additional information was immediately available.

