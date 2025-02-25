BOSTON (WHDH) - Boston Water and Sewer Commission crews responded to a water main break at an intersection in West Roxbury Tuesday.

BWSC said it received reports of water surfacing at the intersection of Centre and Willow streets, near the entrance to the Roche Bros. parking lot.

The leak was controlled later that afternoon, but running water was interrupted at addresses from 1741 to 1765 Centre St.

Drivers in the area were asked to find alternate routes as repairs were made.

