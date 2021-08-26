WEYMOUTH, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews on Thursday worked to repair a water main break in Weymouth, officials said.

The water main break happened due to a failed distribution valve along Pond Street, which caused extremely high pressure to parts of the distribution system. This caused several breaks in the system, including one on Thomas Street and two on Nelson Road, according to a Facebook post from Mayor Bob Hedlund.

Around 3:30 p.m., emergency connection was opened with Braintree and water supplement samples were being taken regularly.

The Weymouth Department of Public Works and an independent contractor were still working on Pond Street to repair the valve around 5:30 p.m., Hedlund said. Additionally, inspections were being conducted for all South Weymouth valves and pipe intersections.

The work was expected to be completed on Thursday evening and officials said they hope water tank levels will return to normal overnight.

(Copyright (c) 2021 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)