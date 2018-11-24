Crews responded to propane truck rollover in Raymond, NH

RAYMOND, N.H. (WHDH) - Crews responded to reports of a rollover accident in on Route 101 in Raymond, New Hampshire on Friday.

A 2002 Ford utility truck, owned by Proulx Oil and Propane, overturned in the center median sending tanks of propane into the street, according to a release issued by state police.

Some damage was done to one of the tanks, causing it to vent propane. Parts of the westbound lane had to be closed for two hours while crews worked to recover the fallen tanks.

The operator of the truck, 40-year-old Angel Suero was transported to Exeter Hospital with minor injuries.

His passenger, 18-year-old Trevor Post was unharmed.

Investigators determined that the cause of the accident was a set of malfunctioning rear wheels.

The cause of this mechanical malfunction is still under investigation.

Anyone with information pertaining to this incident is asked to contact Trooper First Class Christopher Prenaveau of the New Hampshire State Police-Troop A at 603) 223-8490, or via email at christopher.prenaveau@dos.nh.gov.

