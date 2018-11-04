Crews responding to building collapse in Allston

ALLSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a reported building collapsing in Allston.

A building at 85 Harvard Ave. partially collapsed shortly before 3 p.m. Sunday, according to police.

Multiple people were injured, though the extent of their injuries is unclear.

No additional information was immediately available.

