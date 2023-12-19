Crews were on the scene of a damaged fire hydrant on Arlington Street in Brighton Tuesday morning.

Officials from the Boston Water and Sewer Commission said they do not believe it to be a water main break, but that the hydrant possibly “walked off”, a term used when the hydrant has come separated from the pipe that feeds it, because often movement is involved.

Water and debris could be seen strewn across the road.

BWSC crews investigating 41 Arlington Street Brighton issue, hydrant or possibly adjacent gate valve, main down, 15 services out. St. Columbkille School open, has water, transportation drop off on Market St. not impacted. Stand by for updates. — BWSC (@BOSTON_WATER) December 19, 2023

