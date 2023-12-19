Crews were on the scene of a damaged fire hydrant on Arlington Street in Brighton Tuesday morning.
Officials from the Boston Water and Sewer Commission said they do not believe it to be a water main break, but that the hydrant possibly “walked off”, a term used when the hydrant has come separated from the pipe that feeds it, because often movement is involved.
Water and debris could be seen strewn across the road.
