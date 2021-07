TOPSFIELD, MASS. (WHDH) - Crews in Topsfield are responding to reports of multiple down trees and wires on Friday after a series of powerful thunderstorms moved across the region.

The toppled trees and poles left several roads impassable.

There were no reported injuries.

Multiples trees down, poles down and wires down in Topsfield. Several roads impassable at this time. Police, Fire and DPW crews are out assessing nearly a dozen different incidents. @WX1BOX @ericfisher @NWSBoston — Topsfield DPW (@topsfieldDPW) July 16, 2021

