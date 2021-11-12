HUBBARDSTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Police in Hubbardston and Billerica shared photos of storm damage on Friday as a row of powerful storms moved across the station.

The picture in Hubbardston showed trees down on utility lines in the area of Route 62 and Road.

In Billerica, police shared a photo of wires down on Shawsheen Road.

No additional information was immediately available.

Traffic Alert – Albion is blocked at Shawsheen Rd due to wires across the road. Officers are on scene. #Billerica pic.twitter.com/VgsaaB0RrC — Billerica Police MA (@BillericaPD) November 12, 2021

Road closed alert : Ry 62 at Halfrey, tree and wires down. Unknown ETA by grid. pic.twitter.com/u0WauKedyc — Hubbardston Police (@HubPD) November 12, 2021

