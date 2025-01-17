BOSTON (WHDH) - Crews responded to a fire on Prescott Street in East Boston just before 5 p.m. Thursday that displaced 25 people, according to officials.

Fire officials say the fire started on a back porch of a three-story building, where the flames spread to the third floor apartment.

Firefighters say the bottom units suffered water damage but no one was injured.

The Red Cross is now assisting those who were displaced.

