NEW BEDFORD, MASS. (WHDH) - Firefighters responded to a fatal fire at a two-family home on Cotter Street in New Bedford Monday around 1 p.m.

Firefighters said one person died and four others were taken in for medical care.

The fire took about 90 minutes to be controlled and the building sustained “catastrophic damage,” authorities said.

The fire is being investigated by NBFD, NBPD, state police assigned to the state fire marshal’s office, and state police assigned to the Bristol District Attorney’s Office.

