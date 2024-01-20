BROCKTON, MASS. (WHDH) - Emergency crews are responding to a large gas leak in Brockton on Friday night.

The Brockton Fire Department is working with Eversource at the scene of the leak at the intersection of West Elm Street and Clinton Avenue, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

No additional information was immediately available.

This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.

(Copyright (c) 2023 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)