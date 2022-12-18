BOSTON (WHDH) - Utility crews are working to repair a massive water main break that flooded streets in Roxbury on Sunday.

The break, reported around 6:30 a.m. on St. James Street, caused the street to buckle, according to the Boston Fire Department.

Boston Water has shut down a 12-inch water main.

The street is closed to traffic while crews work to repair the damage.

No additional information was immediately available.

Companies responded to a massive water main break on St. James st .Roxbury at 6:30, causing the street to buckle.@BOSTON_WATER⁩ has shut down a 12 inch water main. The street is closed and the part of Washington https://t.co/0NofkbMD4z St. James is closed. pic.twitter.com/w2rsZmy4XF — Boston Fire Dept. (@BostonFire) December 18, 2022

Traffic Advisory: There is a water main break in the area of St. James and Washington Streets in Roxbury. Traffic is impacted, please seek an alternative route. — Boston Police Dept. (@bostonpolice) December 18, 2022

