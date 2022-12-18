BOSTON (WHDH) - Utility crews are working to repair a massive water main break that flooded streets in Roxbury on Sunday.
The break, reported around 6:30 a.m. on St. James Street, caused the street to buckle, according to the Boston Fire Department.
Boston Water has shut down a 12-inch water main.
The street is closed to traffic while crews work to repair the damage.
No additional information was immediately available.
This is a developing news story; stay with 7NEWS on-air and online for the latest details.
(Copyright (c) 2022 Sunbeam Television. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.)